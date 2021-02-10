Theodore Scott Atkins…January 5, 1956 – February 5, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 10, 2021 | Comments 0
Theodore Scott Atkins, 65, known by many as Tedo, passed away on February 5, 2021 at St. Mary Corwin Hospital. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on January 5, 1956, the day the world became infinitely better and a lot more interesting.
As young boy, Ted found his love for tinkering with all things, especially cars. This was also when he took on the challenge (or possibly a dare from his brothers) to survive off of bacon, peanut butter sandwiches, Fritos, and Mountain Dew. This was a challenge he was committed to his entire life.
He moved to Las Animas in 1975 which was a dream come true. He fell in love with Colorado after visiting as a boy and was quick to call Las Animas his home. The slow pace and warmth of community suited his relaxed personality.
Ted was a jack of all trades and a collector of all things which worked well with the generous and selfless way he was always willing to help anybody and everybody. As an avid collector, he leaves behind a lot of “stuff” his children aren’t quite sure what to do with. So, if anybody is looking for that one screw to that one thing that used to work back in 1982, his children are probably in possession of it. Feel free to contact them, they will give it to you for free!
Many have said there was nobody in the world quite like Ted — they hit that nail on the head. He was a quirky man with an exceptional sense of humor. He was always eager to share a bizarre story from one of his many adventures. He loved all things unique: music, obscure movies, art, but most of all people. He often told his children, “It takes all kinds to make the world go round”.
Ted’s love for life was contagious and we hope everybody reading this had the opportunity to experience the calm warmth and happy light he exuded when he walked into a room. We hope you had a chance to share a story, an adventure, or a good laugh with him. Chances are that when you remember those shared moments, it will leave you smiling. His greatest love in life was his family and friends.
There is and always will be a light left by Theodore Scott Atkins. He was most likely one of the best people any of us will ever know. We are all better for having had him as part of our lives. In true Ted fashion, he did not want a funeral, he wanted a party. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. The family thanks the community for all calls, messages, and kind words sent their way. It is comforting to know he was loved by so many.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: