Roseanna P. Nichols…December 22, 1939 – February 6, 2021
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Roseanna P. Nichols will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Reverend Kathy Leathers of the Holly United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Holly Cemetery.
Visitation for Roseanna will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Roseanna was born on December 22, 1939 at Lamar, Colorado to Fred and Sara (Claypool) Neill and passed away on February 6, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 81.
She is preceded by her parents, husband, Walter “Bud” Steward, brother Gary Neill and sister Sharon Neill.
Roseanna is survived by her second husband, Bill Nichols of Lamar, CO, children, Tammy (Marshall) Moran of Lamar, CO and Jerry (Jennifer) Steward of Holly, CO; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
