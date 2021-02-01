Robert Wayne Parks II…February 12, 1974 – January 27, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Feb 01, 2021 | Comments 0
A Celebration of Life for former Lamar resident, currently of Fort Mohave, Arizona since 2015 will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, February 12, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Cody Peterson of the Lamar Christian Church officiating. Interment will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Wayne will be held from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at the Peacock Funeral Home.
Wayne was born on February 12, 1974 at Englewood, Colorado to Robert Wayne and Carol Jean (Olin) Parks and departed this life on January 27, 2021 after a lengthy illness brought on by COVID 19.
Wayne was preceded in death by his Father, Robert Parks, his grandparents Elmer Parks, Nan Parks, Archie Olin, and Betty Olin, and his Uncle Don Olin.
Wayne is survived by his wife Crystal Ann Lopez Parks, his 3 children Shania Amber, Jeffery Tyler, and Sarah LeAnn Parks, his mother Carrol Jean Parks, his mother-in-law Linda Lopez, his brother Craig Parks (Brandi), His nieces Joey Ann, Addison Parks, his sister in law Jillian Martinez (James) nieces Alexis, Alyssa, and nephew Andrew, his aunts Nancy Olin, and Sue Parks as well as many other family members.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robert Wayne Parks Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: