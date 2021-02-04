Payton Rae Arbuthnot Named Good Citizen of Springfield High School
Russ Baldwin | Feb 04, 2021
Payton Rae Arbuthnot, daughter of Clinton and Jenna Arbuthnot, was the Good Citizen chosen for Springfield High School.
Payton has excelled academically receiving the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence and All A’s Honor Roll (2017-2021). She attended the Bioengineering Opportunities and Leadership Training Camp at Anschutz Medical Campus her junior year. Besides being active in athletics which includes basketball, volleyball and track, Payton is President of her class and FBLA plus has a leadership position in the student council. She is also active in FCCLA and represented the school at the National FCCLA Conference in Atlanta in the summer of 2018.
Payton feels it is a privilege to serve in her home town. She does so in numerous ways. The most impactful services over the years involved her church. She has helped with Vacation Bible School for the last four years. When she was too young to teach, she would make food and assist the ladies in the church when they needed help in their classrooms. Payton also helped with the ‘soup dinner’ for the Ministerial Alliance. Along with her service to the Church, Payton finds time to help with beautification of Springfield and the school by trimming, mulching and planting flowers and trees on school grounds, along Main Street, the fairgrounds, and other churches. Serving food at the Baca County Fair and numerous school functions was a ‘must do’ for Payton.
In addition to community service, Payton has worked as a lifeguard at the Springfield City Pool for two summers and at Katelyn’s Flower Barn during the summer of 2018. Like most active teenagers, Payton had to squeeze in various camps each summer along with her work.
Payton wrote in her essay, “We are indeed a united nation. If we didn’t rally together and pull each other through the hardships, we would not be the country we are today. It not only takes government officials, business leaders, and others to run our country, it also takes many good citizens to make our country run.”
Payton plans on attending Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio. This university is a Christian institute that offers political science, her major of choice. With the hopes of receiving a PhD. in political science, Payton will pursue a career as an FBI special agent/paramedic. She is preparing for this line of work now. Currently Payton is an emergency medical technician (EMT) student. Once certified she will be able to work in any state. Fortunately, Cedarville University has their own EMS team on campus which students can apply for a position.
Payton says, “I am a very passionate person when it comes to helping others. I was blessed with a servant’s heart and I fully intend on using that attribute through my career in the FBI as I work to protect and serve our nation and its heroes.”
