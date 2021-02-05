Paul Frank…October 3, 1939 – January 23, 2021
Montezuma – The youngest child of Edward and Elizabeth Frank, Paul Leroy Frank, was born at home in rural Haskell County on October 3, 1939. He departed this life on the evening of January 23, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City. He was eighty-one years old. He remained young at heart to the very end of his life.
Paul grew up with his brother and sisters on the family farm in rural Kansas. His life was one of strong connections to people and the land. Those connections included his immediate and extended families, the children at the local schools, the Salem Mennonite church community, the Kansas National Guard, and local agribusiness starting with dirt moving while he was still in his teens.
Paul married Virginia Rocha on January 15, 1963 at the First United Methodist Church in Garden City. He and his bride drove to Colorado for their honeymoon and he liked it so much he bought his first farm in Holly, Colorado a few years later. They raised a family of five while farming and nursing in the Holly community, until all the children completed school.
He enjoyed fun and games always making time for family celebrations, his children’s school and community events, and holidays. Paul loved music would often sing at home, songs to match the moment or his mood. He taught himself to play guitar and wrote songs. He was always ready for a competitive game of checkers, dominoes, cards, or sports. He was a life-long learner in both business and leisure and always willing to support and encourage those with shared interests.
Paul also had strong connections to the land and enjoyed nothing more than a nice long road trip to… “look around”. He enjoyed the land- both the work of farming and leisure activities with friends and family like exploring and touring, hunting, and fishing. Paul and Virginia retired to Montezuma in 2018 and he had more time to spend on music. He resumed playing guitar, bought an electric guitar, and played and sang both for himself and others.
Paul is survived by his wife: Virginia Frank of Montezuma; children, Paula & Robert Wamsley of Golden, Colorado, Susie & Jack Ellis of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jennifer Frank & Ove Lyngnes of Carmel Valley, California, Phillip & Nicole Frank of Dodge City, and JoAnne & John Layton of Kersey, Colorado; grandchildren, Nathan, Hannah, and Will Ellis, Michael and Daniella Frank, Riley and Reagan Frank, Adrienne and Andrea Bentley, and Joseph Layton; great-grandchild, Madeleine Frank; sisters, Mary Lou Doris of Dodge City and Jennie & Darrell Wiswell of Shell Knob, Missouri; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Withers of Copeland. Preceding Paul in death are his parents, four siblings, two brother in-laws, and one sister in-law.
Funeral service will be held at Salem Mennonite Church, Copeland on Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 10:30 AM with Ministers Steve Unruh and Sam Unruh presiding. Burial will follow at Salem Mennonite Cemetery. Visitation will be at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Montezuma on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. In recognition of the care provided to Paul and his family over the year, memorials are suggested to Heartland Cancer Center or Bethel Home in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
