Manuel Viscarra-Leon…April 22, 1939 – February 2, 2021
A funeral liturgy for longtime Granada resident, Manuel Viscarra-Leon will be held at 1:00PM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina officiating. Interment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Visitation for Manuel will be held on Monday, February 8, 2021 from 9:00AM until 12:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Manuel was born on April 22, 1939 at Durango, Mexico to Antonio Viscarra and Ricarda Leon and passed away on February 2, 2021 at his home in Granada with his family by his side at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Maria Viscarra of the family home in Granada; children, Patricia (Robert) Esparza of Wheatland, WY, Cory Medina of Pueblo, CO, Yvette Medina of Pueblo, CO, Orilia Aviles of Greeley, CO and Sandra Moncivaiz of Los Lunas, NM; sixteen grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
