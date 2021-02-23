LUB Receives 2020 Power Sales Review
Russ Baldwin | Feb 23, 2021 | Comments 0
Lamar Light Plant Superintendent, Houssin Hourieh, informed the Lamar Utility Board members at sales of electricity through this past December 2020 were up approximately 1.14% when compared to the same period in 2019. Residential sales were up approximately 4.12%, irrigation sales were up approximately 7.78% and commercial/industrial sales were down approximately 1.69%. Those three customer classes represent an estimated 96% of total system sales. Hourieh noted the plant is accepting applications for the 2021/2022 scholarship program which is available to Lamar, Wiley and McClave high school seniors. This year’s topic is, “Lamar Light and Power is a publicly owned electric utility since 1920. Discuss the advantages of having a publicly owned utility in the community.”
The Lamar Utility Board approved purchase orders at $26,819.21 from a total of $34,616.20 during its February 23rd meeting. Total bills approved were $741,859.18 which included $648,907.23 for the monthly estimated power purchase from Arkansas River Power Authority.
Hourieh noted that despite the intense cold from February, there was some icing on power lines but no disruption in power distribution to Lamar Light and Power Customers. The demolition of the Lamar Repowering Project is underway with the bag house currently being dismantled at the corner of East Maple and North Second Streets. Advance notice will be given to motorists of pending detours as the demolition progresses.
In other action, the board approved the low bid from Bell Lumber and Pole for western red cedar power poles at $30,651. The next regularly scheduled board meeting will be Tuesday, March 9th at noon at the Light Plant offices on North 2nd Street.
