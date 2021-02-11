LCC Announces Academic Honors for Fall 2020 Semester
Russ Baldwin | Feb 11, 2021 | Comments 0
(Lamar, COLO.) – A total of 136 Lamar Community College (LCC) students have earned academic honors for the Fall 2020 semester including 77 named to the President’s List for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average (GPA).
Each semester, Lamar Community College credits its top-performing students with three distinct honors: President’s List (GPA of 4.0), Vice President’s List (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and Dean’s List (GPA of 3.5-3.74).
LCC President Dr. Linda Lujan praised the students’ hard work and dedication.
“LCC takes great pride in all its students, but to achieve academic distinction, especially during a pandemic when so much learning was being done remotely, requires motivation and rigorous work,” Dr. Lujan said. “Congratulations to the students whose effort placed them on our academic honor rolls. They should be very proud of their accomplishments. I know they all have bright futures ahead of them.”
Lamar Community College would like to congratulate all honorees on their achievement.
President’s List – 4.0 GPA
(77 Students)
Alyssa Marie Abitia (Lamar, CO)
Katiri-Rein Simona Acosta-Sandoval (Lamar, CO)
Amanda Hope Baker (Lamar, CO)
Tyler Joseph Barcelon (Colorado Springs, CO)
Kaitlyn Rose Barrero (Bennett, CO)
Shelby Nicole Becker (Lamar, CO)
Madison Rose Bianco (Iron Mountain, MI)
Jordyn Mae Bishop (Greeley, CO)
Madison Lee Buxton (Lamar, CO)
Tess Elizabeth Camp (Lamar, CO)
Osvaldo Eric Canales (Lamar, CO)
Carson Blake Carere (Lamar, CO)
Taylor Marie Comer-Lunsford (Lamar, CO)
Austin Neil Cook (Lamar, CO)
Alexia R Coppock (Monument, CO)
Trace Michael Cox (Lamar, CO)
Alexandria Dainko (Aurora, CO)
Katy Rose DeWitt (Wiley, CO)
D’Neil K’Ann Doyle (Two Buttes, CO)
Allan Raymond Duval (Las Animas, CO)
Eldon ElartonVilla (Grove, CO)
Kendal Anne Fletcher (Kerrobert, SK Canada)
Fred E Garcia Kinzie (Las Animas, CO)
Gabriela Noemi Gomez (Wiley, CO)
Meaghan Elisabeth Greenwall (Arapahoe, CO)
Ross Matthew Gruenloh (Lamar, CO)
Joseph Darryl Haase(Eads, CO)
Alisse Hall (Las Animas, CO)
Madison Rose Helch (Chicora, PA)
Sage Higbee (Lamar, CO)
Alexis Mattye Hillhouse (Lafayette, CO)
Amber Nicole Hunt (Lamar, CO)
Brooklynn Jean Jones (Chivington, CO)
Mollie Marie Kelley (Eads, CO)
Tanner M Lallmann (Lakewood, CO)
Alexis Ana Lopez (Owanka, SD)
Angelina Bernadette Renee Lopez (Des Moines, NM)
Jessica Mattie Lopez (Owanka, SD)
Shuamae Maestas (Lamar, CO)
Guadalupe Aylin Marquez (Wiley, CO)
Kristine Anne May (Mc Kean, PA)
JoHannah McKinley (Weston, CO)
Micah Seth Middleton (Lamar, CO)
Miranda Jean Mitchek (Eads, CO)
Hatch Cooper Nelson (Eads, CO)
Tiffany Nunez (Lamar, CO)
Brandon Orozco (Lamar, CO)
Will Osborne(Greeley, CO)
Samantha Lynn Peavey (Dalhart, TX)
Kelsey Olivia Poe (Mosca, CO)
Cally Rae Rady (Kit Carson, CO)
Tieler Ann Randel (Kit Carson, CO)
Brianna Grace Ransom (Cheyenne Wells, CO)
Samuel NMN Reyes-Lopez (Lamar, CO)
Shae Rosalee Robinson (Covington, OH)
Emma Mae Rothbauer (Bloomer, WI)
Macy Elway Rowan (Wiley, CO)
Benjamin Rubio (Lamar, CO)
Alexander Ruggles (Colorado Springs, CO)
Katelynne M Russell (Aurora, CO)
Taylor Layne Russell (Fall River, KS)
Allen Leon Satra (Sterling, CO)
Brady Sides (Peyton, CO)
Allyson Paige Spady (Haswell, CO)
Emma Louise Templeton (Backus, NM)
Maddie Lin Thompson (Wiley, CO)
Mason M Togher (Fort Collins, CO)
Kayla Tornabene (Lamar, CO)
Lauren Lee Urista (Meeker, CO)
Belem Guadalupe Villalobos (Lamar, CO)
JaNae Tanner Voss (Eads, CO)
Jordyn Lynn Weeks (Kit Carson, CO)
Chad Dillon Williams (Walsh, CO)
Keelin Adria Wright (Platteville, CO)
Michael Phillip Wright (Lamar, CO)
Cade William Wurst (Lamar, CO)
Marlen Zavala (Lamar, CO)
Vice President’s List – 3.75-3.99 GPA
(28 Students)
Randi Arena Allen (La Pine, OR)
Mireya Karina Aranda (Lamar, CO)
Joshua Robert Bachicha (Commerce City, CO)
Tyler A Barber (Strasburg, CO)
Curtis Logan Bender (Lamar, CO) *
Celestina Charette (Walsh, CO)
Kayce Lynn Edwards (T Or C, NM)
Hagen Micah Escoto Elizardo (Amarillo, TX)
Allison Ruth Gekeler (Kit Carson, CO)
John Kade Goemmer (Willard, NM)
Angelica Maria Gomez (Lamar, CO)
Yosselin Gomez (Lamar, CO)
Lilly Mechelle Hicks (Lamar, CO)
Michaela Loveless (Lamar, CO)
Raina Jo Lynch (Eads, CO)
Elizabeth J Mathews (Las Animas, CO)
Colton Ray Mauch (Lamar, CO)
Brandy Nordyke (Holly, CO)
Desirae D Pisano (Greeley, CO)
Noah Brent Kell Prince (Castle Rock, CO)
Whear Jeik Puot (Amarillo, TX)
Elicia Guadulupe Raso (La Junta, CO)
Abigail Schmidt (Boone, CO)
Tala Emily Settles (Lamar, CO)
Darby Rose Shouse (Fort Lupton, CO)
Brittney Serene Sjoblom (Pagosa Springs, CO)
Grace Wilson (Berlin Heights, OH)
Samuel Wollert (Wiley, CO)
*Curtis Logan Bender earned an Associate of Arts prior to his passing. His degree will be awarded at LCC’s Spring 2021 commencement. He is missed and loved by his fellow Lopes.
Dean’s List – 3.5-3.74 GPA
(31 Students)
Clarisa V Acosta (Lamar, CO)
Ethan Jacob Anton (Centennial, CO)
Brooks H Bergenheier (Winnemucca, NV)
Macayla Elizabeth Brickell (Mount Airy, NC)
Dakota DyAnn Cook (Walsh, CO)
Jamilet Cruz (Lamar, CO)
Tayler Kristjana Dosse (Hesperus, CO)
Andrew Scott Duran (Rio Rancho, NM)
Willow Rose-Renee Greenbank (Wetmore, CO)
Xhane Mandisa Greenidge (Lamar, CO)
Aliana Juanita Gutierrez (Lamar, CO)
Jasmine Annette Hall (Lamar, CO)
Elianna Wyn Holbert (Lamar, CO)
Kyle Austin Klann (Flagler, CO)
Luke Patrick Kuhn (Pueblo West, CO)
Vincent Joseph LaConte (Keenesburg, CO)
Lexi Jane Lopez (Eads, CO)
Malea Kyle Martinez (Lamar, CO)
Kassidey Jane O’Brien (Elizabeth, CO)
Haidyn K Phillips (Channing, CO)
Cole Richard Rider (Lamar, CO)
Jonathan Ian Rink (Bristol, CO)
Steven Dennis Schmidt (Wiley, CO)
Britnie Lynn Simcox (Cedar City, UT)
Ethan Dylan Smith Sena (Lamar, CO)
Ryan Justin Trinkaus (Thornton, CO)
Peg Elizabeth Velez (Lamar, CO)
Sloane Vigoren (Springville, UT)
Sheridan Kenzee Wayne (Colorado Springs, CO)
Kevon Adrian Wiggins (Bronx, NY)
Kayik Ray Wildcat – Harrison (Boulder, CO)
Students receiving these honors must complete a minimum of 12 college-level credits during the semester to be eligible for the recognition. Students who qualify for these awards will receive a notation for that semester on their official transcripts.
To learn more about Lamar Community College, visit lamarcc.edu or call (719) 336-1590.
