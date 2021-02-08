Lamar Chamber Hosts ‘Donut Friday’ at Ark Valley Vision Care
Several of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors dropped in on Ark Valley Vision Care recently, offering well wishes and donuts to the employees for a welcome break. Chamber member Ark Valley Vision Care is located at 1607 South Main Street and is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 8am to 5pm and from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays.
Ark Valley Vision Care offers a host of eye care services including exams, eyewear, glasses and contacts.
Pictured: Chamber Board members: Jerry Roseberry Chamber President, Melonee Marcum, Ginger Coberley, (not pictured-Joe Zupata). Ark Valley Vision Care employees: MyKayla, Lillian, Nate, Jessilyn, Natalie, Micah and Dr. Philpy.
