Jerry Van Egmond…June 11, 1943 – February 7, 2021
Funeral service for Jerry Van Egmond will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 12, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. A private family interment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Jerry Lavern Van Egmond was born on June 11, 1943 in Las Animas, Colorado to Dale Evans and Naoma Opal (Warner) Van Egmond. He passed away with family by his side on February 7, 2021 at the age of 77.
Jerry proudly served his country in the United States Navy. He was a carpenter and painter for the Fort Lyon VA Medical Center for many years and tended bar during the evenings. Once he retired from the VA, he went back to driving truck until full retirement. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, dancing, and car rides to watch the wildlife. He took great joy in supervising, criticizing, and antagonizing his children, grandchildren, and friends. Jerry certainly did not know a stranger, and he never shied away from showing great pride for his kids!
Jerry is survived by his wife Reba Fay Van Egmond of Las Animas, Colorado; children, Charles (Paula) Van Egmond of Las Animas, Colorado, Larissa (Joe) Hawkins of Las Animas, Colorado, and Jerri Lynn (Justin) Magana of Windsor, Colorado; grandchildren, Kendall, Megan, and Jaycee Van Egmond, Joseph Hawkins, Maks, Molli, and Maizie Magana, Zilynn Hawkins, Zach Mooney, Briana Van Egmond, Thomas Walton, Sophia Salinas, and Cody Van Egmond; brother, Charles Garber of Harrah, Oklahoma; uncle, Dean Warner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard “Dick” Van Egmond; and grandson, Ty Schale.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, Colorado, 81054.
