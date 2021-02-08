Isidoro Alvidrez…April 4, 1932 – February 5, 2021
Feb 08, 2021
Mass of Christian Burial for Isidoro Alvidrez will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Las Animas, CO with Rosary beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will take place in the Bent/Las Animas Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at Horber Funeral Chapel.
Isidoro Navidad Alvidrez was born April 4, 1932 in Artesia, NM to Bonafacio Alvidrez and Maria Inez Natividad. The Heavenly Father called him home on Friday, February 5, 2021.
After growing up in New Mexico Isidoro found his love, Gabina and moved to Seminole, TX. Throughout their younger years together in Texas, they grew their family to include four children, Monze, Carlos, Maria, and Teo. Isidoro worked his life as a rancher and farmhand. He loved working with the cattle. When the kids were young, they moved to their home in Las Animas, CO, where they spent the majority of their lives. Isidoro worked hard for his family and loved relaxing in the sun y pescando.
Isidoro is survived by his wife, Gabina; children and grandchildren: Monze’s children (Monze Jr., Jessica, Stephanie, Isabel, and Isidoro), Carlos Alvidrez (Charles, Gabby, Angelica, and Alexandria), Maria Alvidrez (Paul, Jamie, Joseph, Antonio, Dillon, Blanca, Carlos, and Maria), and Teo Alvidrez (Rayne, Remia, Aria, Raven, and Raya), along with a plethora of great-grandchildren; and sister, Juana Alvidrez.
Isidoro is preceded in death by his son, Monze, his mother and father, and nine siblings.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO, 81054. To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
