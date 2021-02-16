Donald “Don” Gene McPherson…February 20, 1949 – February 15, 2021
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Donald “Don” Gene McPherson will be held at 1:00PM on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and American Legion Posts.
Visitation for Don will be held on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Don was born on February 20, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to Donald John and Alice Loraine (Gruenewald) McPherson and passed away on February 15, 2021 at the Neurological Associates Medical Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 71.
He is preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife Connie McPherson and siblings, Tom McPherson, Buck McPherson, Danny McPherson and Cody McPherson.
Don is survived by his children, Don (Ginger) McPherson of Eads, CO and Bobbi (Josh) Scott of Independence, MO; grandchildren, Layla and Carman McPherson and Jamion, Cliff, Kari, London and Nate Scott as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
