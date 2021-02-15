Chamber Donut Friday at Sutphin Petroleum and Feed
Russ Baldwin | Feb 15, 2021 | Comments 0
Members of the Lamar Chamber of Commerce, Board of Directors, dropped in on Sutphin Petroleum and Feed on East Highway 50 recently. Board members brought in a dozen donuts as an expression of good cheer to a chamber member. Sutphin Petroleum and Feed provides a host of services for the cattle and transport industry, including tack and feed supplies. The operation is owned and operated by John Sutphin III. Business hours are Monday through Friday from 8am to 5pm and contacts are 719-336-5751 or at sutphincattle@gmail.com. A new facebook page has been under development as well.
Pictured are Chamber Board: Ashly Melgosa. Business associates include: Ashly, Sara, Josh, Kalon and Elvin. (morning crew)
