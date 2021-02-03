Barbara McVicker Holly…August 18, 1932 – January 26, 2021
Barbara McVicker Holly was born to Sophia (Fuqua) and Jack Fordham on August 18, 1932. She passed on January 26, 2021 with her grandson Sam by her side.
She attended elementary and high school in Wichita Kansas. She attended the University of Kansas where she met her future husband Jack McVicker and were married in 1952. After the wedding they moved to Garden City, Kansas to live on the family wheat farm. It was there that her three children (Vicki, Alan and Sondra) were born.
In 1970, the family moved to Lamar, Colorado to pursue new business ventures. In 1972 she and Jack were divorced. In order to support herself and her children Barbara had to go to work outside of the family home. She chose the banking industry at Valley State Bank in Lamar to begin her new career, and when she retired she had advanced to become Vice President. In Lamar she made a circle of very dear friends and over the years they shared many adventures and much laughter.
In 1990 after attending her 40th class reunion she met a fellow classmate Ret. Air Force Col. Manford (Carl) Holly. They were married in 1991. Both retired, they moved to their dream home in Sun City West, Arizona where they had a wonderful life together until Carl’s untimely death from cancer in 1996. Barbara continued to Live in Sun City West, she was a member of the Shepherd of the Hill United Methodist Church where she loved singing in the church choir. Her favorite thing was to play golf with all of her friends.
The progression of her Alzheimers and Covid 19 restrictions, made it difficult for her to continue living independently in her apartment. In September of 2020 she moved to the Memory Care Center at Gateway Gardens in Eugene, OR.
Words cannot begin to describe how she will be missed by all her family. She was truly the light in our life and loved each and every one of us with all her heart. She was a woman of amazing strength, beauty and faith. Her family wants to thank each and everyone who touched her life with their kindness. There are no services planned at this time, but to honor her, we encourage you to continue living your life as Barbara did with grace and hope.
Barbara is predeceased in death by her mother, father, sister, former spouse and father of her children (Jack McVicker) and second husband Carl Holly. She is survived by her brother, Jack Fordham of Wichita, KS, daughter, Vicki (Pete) Piva of Veneta, Oregon, son Alan (Angela) McVicker of Houston, TX and daughter Sondra (Nolan) Angel of Wiley, CO, stepsons Mark, Glenn (Lynn), and Martin (Deborah) Holly. In addition, she leaves behind her most adored grandchildren, Sam Piva, Paris Piva, Nicole (Randy) White, Haley (Matt) Grisom, Alexis McVicker and Katie McVicker as well as 10 great grandchildren.
