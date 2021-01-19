William Willhite…May 1, 1932 – January 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for William “Bill” Willhite will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly.
William M. Willhite was born on May 1, 1932 in a farmhouse South of Holly, Colorado to John H. and Louise M. (Barth) Willhite. He departed this life, surrounded by family on January 14, 2021 at the age of 88.
Bill attended school at a one room schoolhouse until the family moved into town. He graduated from Holly High School and was united in marriage to his high-school sweetheart, Roberta Willhite on June 7, 1952 in Clayton New Mexico. The family soon grew to include William Kent, Dale Lee, Jan Marie, and Jerry Dean. The Willhites were always self-employed through farming and ranching endeavors. They built their family business on strong work ethic and Christian values.
In 1965 Bill and Roberta trusted in Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior at the Webb School where the American Sunday School Union conducted worship services. From that day forward they followed the teachings and principles from the Word of God. For several years, the family participated in scripture memorization programs available through The Navigators.
Bill is survived by his children, Kent (Marsha) Willhite, Dale (Donetta) Willhite, Jan (Jimmy) Holmes, and Jerry (Erlene) Willhite; grandchildren, Doni (Dana) Files, Cari (Earl) Brewer, Lindsay (Tom) Huthoefer, Justin (Kellyn) Willhite, Zoey (Russel) Griffin, Kara Davis, Marissa Holmes, Kristen (Patrick) Turner, Josh (Jessica) Willhite, Raquel (Irwann) LeBouquin, Kendrie (Trevor) Gregory, Brycen Willhite, and Shawn Willhite; 25 great-grandchildren; four great great grandchildren; many other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Louise Willhite; wife, Roberta Willhite; grandson, Jesse Holmes; and brother, Marvin (Patricia) Willhite.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance or IERF in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
