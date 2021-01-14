Linda G. McDowell…September 24, 1949 – January 13, 2021
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Linda G. McDowell will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at the Lamar Christian Church with Ian Blacker officiating.
Per Linda’s request cremation will take place.
Linda was born on September 24, 1949 at Lamar, Colorado to Estil Omar and Velma Joy (Broyles) Perkins and passed away on January 13, 2021 at her home in Lamar at the age of 71.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Leonard Perkins.
Linda is survived by her husband, Raymond McDowell of the family home in Lamar; children, Joseph Perkins of Lamar, Ronald (Merrianne) McDowell of Lamar, Misty Perkins of Denver, Stacie Perkins of Lamar and Nikki McDowell of Lamar; grandchildren, Acelynn Perkins, Jordan Perkins, Katie Germaine, Joanna McDowell, Samantha McDowell, Robert McDowell, Lincoln Silva and Jasper Silva. She is also survived by her siblings, Steve (Cheryl) Perkins of Allen, TX, Jan (Warren) Robbins of Dodge City, KS, Tom (Luke) Perkins of CA, Jim (Venora) Perkins of Wiley and Judy Perkins of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar SDS either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
