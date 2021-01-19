Letter to the Editor: Introducing State Rep. Holtorf, District 64
Russ Baldwin | Jan 19, 2021 | Comments 0
To whom it may concern,
With the start of Colorado’s 73rd General Assembly, it is my pleasure in writing to you today, to inform to you that Representative Richard A. Holtorf, was sworn in on January 13th to represent House District 64. Representative Holtorf, brings strong conservative and veteran leadership to House District 64 and it’s constituents. Representative Holtorf is a member of both the public health care and human services committee and the agriculture, livestock and water committee. Representative Holtorf and I look forward to representing the largest house district in the state of Colorado and the great citizens of all nine counties in House District 64.
Even through these uncertain times, Representative Holtorf will fight for the great constituents of House District 64 and continue to represent House District 64 with honor and respect to all . Please contact me, Matthew Denning: legislative aide to Representative Richard A. Holtorf and the constituents of House District 64 at (303) 763-0307 or via email at repholtorf.aide@gmail.com . Or to contact Representative Holtorf’s office directly at the State Capitol, call (303) 866-2398. The representatives office is room 645 in the State Services building and can also be reached by his cell at (970) 520-0010. Please give the Holtorf for Colorado, Facebook page a look for updates and events. As well as Representative Holtorf’s official webpage at holtorfforcolorado.com.
Matthew Denning
200 E. Colfax RM 307, Denver, CO 80203
(303) 763-0307
repholtorf.aide@gmail.com
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
