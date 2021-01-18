Justin Adams Flora…December 23, 1947 – January 14, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 18, 2021 | Comments 0
Justin was born in Lamar, Colorado on December 23, 1947, to Winnie and Lee Flora. Justin loved growing up in Lamar where he began working in the family business, Flora Rexall Drugs, at an early age. After graduating from high school, Justin attended CU where he became a life-long Buffs fan, and later graduated from Regis University. In the years between college and marriage his love of music was expressed in his membership in the rock and roll band, “House of Rhythm.” In those years they played many gigs throughout southeastern Colorado.
He met Elaine Haswell while at CU, she at CSU, and they married in Denver on March 6, 1971. They began their married life in Lamar where Justin was a real estate broker and appraiser. He was involved in many community activities including president of the Planning and Zoning Board and a member of the Honkers. He loved playing softball in the summer and continued that until his boys were of “baseball age,” when he began coaching their teams. His other summer love was camping and fishing every year with his family at Taylor Park Reservoir and finding those places down the river to catch the feisty ones.
After some health issues, Justin moved his family to Cheyenne Wells to pursue a more simple way of life. He eventually got back into the real estate business as a Certified General Appraiser. After retiring he was able to dig into his passion for organic gardening and sharing his bounty with family and friends. His garden was admired by many in the community. He truly enjoyed the outdoor life with a good fire and listening to lots of rock and roll on the patio.
Justin passed away at the Littleton Adventist Hospital on January 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leland and Winifred Flora, and his son, Sean Paul Flora. His is survived by his wife Elaine; son, Eric Flora; sister, Leigh (William) Maclay; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Pat and Gary Gregory; grandchildren, Ashlyn Flora, Alicyn Baker, Chandler Baker, Laney Jo (Tyler) Nesbitt and Jerry Flora; nephews, Scott (Jill) Maclay, Kevin (Shelly) Gregory, and Mark (Jessica) Gregory; as well as great-grandchildren, Haevyn, Izabella, Crew Justin, Maddox and Marley. A memorial celebration will be held in his garden in mid-May.
Memorial contributions can be made to the William Kimmell VFW Post #9700 in Cheyenne Wells. Friends and family can register online condolences at www.brownfuneraldirectors.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells, CO.
