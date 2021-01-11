Jerry T. Clark…September 10, 1971 – January 7, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2021 | Comments 0
Funeral Services for Deputy Jerry Clark will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at the Las Animas High School Football Field with Pastor Rod Coulter officiating. Cremation will follow and inurnment will take place at a later date. Visitation for Jerry will be held from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas, Colorado.
Jerry Thomas Clark was born on September 10, 1971 in Rockford, Illinois to Hazel Sue (Baser) and Jerry Lynn Clark. He passed away after a long battle with cancer on January 7, 2021 surrounded by his family at the age of 49.
Jerry joined the Marine Corp while still in high school, at the age of 17. He went to school in Heber Springs, Arkansas where he graduated with the class of 1989. Jerry had a successful military career serving his country in 5 different combat zones in his career of over 20 years. He was proud of all the men and women he recruited into the military during his 5 years as recruiter.
Many people do not believe in true love at first sight, but Jerry did. He was united in marriage to his soulmate, Candace on February 13, 2015 in Heber Springs, Arkansas. Jerry was a good man loved by so many people he met. He was a very influential man that touched the hearts of many.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Candace Clark; mother, Hazel (Rick) Dunham; children, Brittany Clark, Elizabeth Hicks, Cody Clark, Allison Clark, Rachel Henley, and Samantha Clark; seven grandchildren; brother, Anthony Clark; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lynn Clark.
To leave online condolences please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: