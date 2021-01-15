Granada Trustees Briefed on SCEDD Services
Brent Frazee, the representative for SCEDD, Southern Colorado Economic Development District, presented an outline of services available to the Granada community, during the Trustees monthly meeting, January 13th.
Frazee serves Otero, Crowley, Kiowa, Bent, Baca and Prowers Counties and described CED’s, or Comprehensive Economic Development Strategies which helps determine a region’s economic needs. The organization, he said, also monitors available grants in such areas as Greater Outdoors Colorado, Small Business Relief and contacts with the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
Frazee said, along with Broadband development concerns, the organization has recently begun work with Covid related business relief efforts and filling under-served business financial niches. SCEDD is currently updating their CED information, preparing for any available grant opportunities which could help business development in his service area. He asked the Trustees to reply to an online questionnaire on the SCEDD website which would add some, ‘Granada flavor’ to the information being compiled and help better understand the community’s needs.
The Trustees approved Anthony Tovar’s nomination to the Granada VALE Board and approved raising the minimum wage for two part-time employees from $12.00 to $12.32 per hour in keeping with state guidelines. They also renewed the annual contract with S & S Fumigation for $750. The building permit from Wanda Schibbelhut to erect a pre-made shed was also approved.
Police Chief David Dougherty provided a year end summary of 170 calls for service in 2020, with 11, year-t0-date. He reminded the Trustees of the need to have the concrete curb at Hoisington Street repaired as a stipulation of remaining within CDOT compliance regulations under the agreement for current grants.
