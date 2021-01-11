Francisca “Kika” Gomez…October 6, 1958 – January 6, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2021 | Comments 0
A mass of Christian burial for Francisca “Kika” Gomez will be held at 10:00AM on Monday, January 18, 2021 at the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Stephen Murray as celebrant. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM with Maria Elena Gomez reciting. Per Kika’s request cremation will take place following the services.
Visitation for Kika will be held on Sunday, January 17, 2021 from 2:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Kika was born on October 6, 1958 at Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico to Bonifacio and Julia (Gomez) Reyes and passed away on January 6, 2021 in Dallas, Texas at the age of 62.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Juan Gomez; father, Bonifacio Reyes and her nephew Miguel E. Reyes.
Kika is survived by her children, Lili (Jaime) Gomez and Gabriel (Erica) Gomez all of Sain Alto, Zacatecas, Mexico and Roxanna (Arturo) Gaucin of Arlington, TX; grandchildren Perla Gomez, Yolisma Gomez, Juan Gomez, Yalisa Gomez, Jose Gomez and Arturo Gaucin, Jr.; and her mother, Julia Reyes. She is also survived by her siblings, Manuel (Antonia) Reyes of Lamar; Ismael (Imelda) Reyes of Dodge City, KS; Zenaida (Gumaro) Chavez of Lamar, CO; Ubaldo (Sandra) Reyes of Dodge City, KS; Elva (Raymundo) Macias of Lamar; Eloisa (Primi) Quiroz of Dumas, TX and Miguel (Sanjuana) Reyes of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
