City Sales Tax Revenue Ending Year on Positive Gain

| Jan 12, 2021 | Comments 0

 

Municipal Offices in Lamar

 

Despite the drop in sales tax revenue for this past November, the Lamar City Sales Tax report showed a continued cumulative gain in revenue for the January, 2021 report.

City Sales Tax collected this past November was down 2.65% or a drop of $7,921. Use Tax collections were up 12.22% for a gain of $2,599 and ‘Other’ collections was off 96.82% from the year before with 2019 collections at $5,865 compared to only $186 for 2020. Total Sales and Use Tax collections was off 3.37% for this period with a drop of $11,007 from last year. Total 2020 collections for November were $315.485.48 compared to $326,485.75 for 2019.

Year-to-Date collections were up 6.62 for City Sales Tax with a gain of $231,054. Use Tax collections were us 18.20% for a gain of $51,629 and ‘Other’ collections were off 131.23% for a from of $30,429 from the previous year. Total Sales Tax collections were $4,050,725.94 for 2020 and $3,798,471.54 for 2019.

Hotels/Motels and Restaurants were the two retail categories that posted declines in tax revenue for 2020 compared to 2019.

 

 

2018

 2019

2020
Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair 148,091 151,723

161,119

Building Materials

 188,865 139,999 154,746
Apparel-Department Stores 1,142,29 1,190,047

1,267,251

C-Stores – Gas Sales

 203,761 195,902

204,609

All Business – Electricity

 284,674 214,090 220,646
Furniture-Appliances-Electronics 19,986 18,937

22,125

Grocery Stores

 275,473 272,816 316,230
Hotels-Motels 150,423 152,952

148,893

Liquor Sales

 108,178 102,458 110,068
Manufacturing 9,138 14,641

17,587

Other Retail – All Other

 699,609 723,510 760,337
Restaurants 360,372 388,804

382,339

Filed Under: City of LamarConsumer IssuesEconomyFeatured

About the Author: