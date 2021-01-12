City Sales Tax Revenue Ending Year on Positive Gain
Russ Baldwin | Jan 12, 2021 | Comments 0
Despite the drop in sales tax revenue for this past November, the Lamar City Sales Tax report showed a continued cumulative gain in revenue for the January, 2021 report.
City Sales Tax collected this past November was down 2.65% or a drop of $7,921. Use Tax collections were up 12.22% for a gain of $2,599 and ‘Other’ collections was off 96.82% from the year before with 2019 collections at $5,865 compared to only $186 for 2020. Total Sales and Use Tax collections was off 3.37% for this period with a drop of $11,007 from last year. Total 2020 collections for November were $315.485.48 compared to $326,485.75 for 2019.
Year-to-Date collections were up 6.62 for City Sales Tax with a gain of $231,054. Use Tax collections were us 18.20% for a gain of $51,629 and ‘Other’ collections were off 131.23% for a from of $30,429 from the previous year. Total Sales Tax collections were $4,050,725.94 for 2020 and $3,798,471.54 for 2019.
Hotels/Motels and Restaurants were the two retail categories that posted declines in tax revenue for 2020 compared to 2019.
|
2018
|2019
|
2020
|Auto Parts-Vehicle Repair
|148,091
|151,723
|
161,119
|
Building Materials
|188,865
|139,999
|154,746
|Apparel-Department Stores
|1,142,29
|1,190,047
|
1,267,251
|
C-Stores – Gas Sales
|203,761
|195,902
|
204,609
|
All Business – Electricity
|284,674
|214,090
|220,646
|Furniture-Appliances-Electronics
|19,986
|18,937
|
22,125
|
Grocery Stores
|275,473
|272,816
|316,230
|Hotels-Motels
|150,423
|152,952
|
148,893
|
Liquor Sales
|108,178
|102,458
|110,068
|Manufacturing
|9,138
|14,641
|
17,587
|
Other Retail – All Other
|699,609
|723,510
|760,337
|Restaurants
|360,372
|388,804
|
382,339
