CATTLE ON FEED – January 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 25, 2021 | Comments 0
COLORADO
Contact: Bill Meyer (800) 392-3202
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1.11 million head as of January 1, 2021. The latest inventory was down 2 percent from December 1, 2020 but up 2 percent from January 1, 2020. The inventory included 630,000 steers and steer calves, up 8 percent from last year’s number. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 480,000 head, are down 5 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 170,000 head of fed cattle during December 2020, 13 percent above the previous month and 17 percent above the December 2019 marketings. An estimated 155,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during December 2020, 6 percent below last month but 11 percent above the December 2019 placements of 140,000 head. Of the number placed in December, 23 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 26 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 23 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 16 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 13 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for December was estimated at 5,000 head, no change from last month or last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 12.0 million head on January 1, 2021. The inventory was slightly above January 1, 2020. The inventory included 7.40 million steers and steer calves, up slightly from the previous year. This group accounted for 62 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.57 million head, down slightly from 2020. Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.84 million head, 1 percent above 2020. Placements were the second highest for January since the series began in 1996. Net placements were 1.78 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 460,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 435,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 425,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 317,000 head, 900-999 pounds were 110,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 95,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.85 million head, 1 percent above 2020. Marketings were the second highest for January since the series began in 1996. Other disappearance totaled 60,000 head during December, 10 percent below 2020.
For a full copy of the January 2021 Cattle on Feed report please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
Filed Under: Agriculture • Media Release
About the Author: