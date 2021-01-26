Anna Nadine (Tayloe) Fisher…February 7, 1933 – January 24, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 26, 2021 | Comments 0
A private family burial for longtime Owensville, Missouri resident currently of Lamar, Colorado Anna Nadine (Tayloe) Fisher, affectionately known to her family and friends as Nadine will be held at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery in Rosebud, Missouri.
Per Nadine’s request there will be no visitation.
Nadine was born on February 7, 1933 at Sullivan, Missouri to Fred Arvil and Emma Lena (Mesger) Tayloe and passed away on January 24, 2021 at the Pioneer Health Care Center in Rocky Ford, Colorado at the age of 87.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Fisher, her parents, four brothers and one nephew.
Nadine is survived by her brother, Donald (Myrtle) Tayloe of Lamar, CO; nieces, Cynthia Roberts of Lamar, CO, Donna (Dennis) Holmquist of Windom, KS, Sandra (Philip) Caddick of Lamar, CO and nephew, Cliff (Rendi) Tayloe of Lamar, CO as well as numerous great nieces and nephews.
For current information on online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: