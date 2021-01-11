Allen H. Birt…November 6, 1946 – January 9, 2021
Russ Baldwin | Jan 11, 2021 | Comments 0
Memorial services for Lamar resident, Allen Birt will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, January 18, 2021 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Allen was born on November 16, 1946 at Trinidad, Colorado to Richard Irvin and Mary Amanda (Miller) Birt and passed away on January 9, 2021at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria D. Birt, his parents, daughters, Sonya Ortiz and Renee Birt, sister Faye Higgins and his grandson, Russell.
Allen is survived by his children, Kenneth (Donna) Birt, Sr. of Great Bend, KS and Kristina Birt of Pueblo, CO; eight grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and his siblings, Danny Birt, Donald Birt, Robert Birt, Louise Clevenger and Eugene Birt as well as numerous other family and a host of friends.
