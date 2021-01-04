2020 Year in Review – AUGUST
Russ Baldwin | Jan 04, 2021 | Comments 0
Schools Prepare for COVID-19 Year
As the new 2020 school year nears, the Lamar School District has laid out plans for what students and parents can expect during the coronavirus pandemic. The district stated that the plans are designed around state and local health guidelines, which include students in fifth- through 12th-grade wearing masks when school returns Aug. 10, 2020.
Alta Vista, Washington, and Parkview will have in-person learning every day. Students will stay with their classroom teacher and student cohort the entire day. Specials classes will be streamed into the classrooms.
Middle school and high school students will undergo a hybrid plan for education. Students will attend two days a week in person and will participate virtually the other two days. Each student will have a seven-period schedule and will rotate between teachers. Students with the last name starting between A and K will attend in person Mondays and Wednesdays. The students with their last name starting between L and Z will attend Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The district also stated because of restrictions there will only be busing for students who live out of town and Normandy Garden students only. There will not be transfers from school to school or the Hope Center.
And the Lamar School District stated it understands that choice and will offer an online option for students who don’t feel comfortable going back to the classroom.
Fall Schedule Information from Lamar Parks and Recreation Department
After consulting with Prowers County Public Health and Environment Department and our City Administrator, the decision was made to postpone fall sports in accordance with the season changes CHSAA published recently.
For Lamar Parks and Recreation Department this means that Woman’s Volleyball, Youth Volleyball, Flag Football and Tackle Football will be cancelled.
We were able to get approval for the Youth Soccer program, as well as our Adult Co-ed Kickball. With that being said we have decided to incorporate a Youth Kickball program and have also been approved to have an outdoor Adult Dodgeball League. We are still working on final details, but be on the lookout for the registration forms.
Governor Polis is Ordering Temporary Fire Restrictions
As of August 18, 2020, the Pine Gulch Fire in Mesa and Garfield Counties has burned over 93,000 acres, making it the third largest fire in Colorado history. The Grizzly Creek Fire in Garfield County has burned over 29,000 acres, forced the closure of Interstate 70, and is threatening critical infrastructure. Grizzly Creek is the number one priority fire in the nation as of August 18, 2020. The Williams Fork Fire in Grand County has burned over 6,500 acres and the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County has burned over 14,000 acres. Over 470 homes have been evacuated across the State as a result of the Pine Gulch, Grizzly Creek, Williams Fork, and Cameron Peak Fires.
Given these facts, conditions of extreme fire hazard exist across the State. The State’s top priorities are protecting life, property, and protecting and reopening Interstate 70. This Executive Order temporarily restricts fires in the State of Colorado, with limited exceptions, to reduce the risk of new fires and protect health and safety.
Granada Trustees Briefed on Housing Survey
Cheryl Sanchez, Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity, Stephanie Gonzales, Executive Director of Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development, sounded out the Granada Trustees ideas on how their organizations could assist in a housing development plan for the community during its August meeting.
The Trustees have been approached by Emerald Management for potential housing construction in Granada, given that two businesses are planning to locate in the community in the near future. Both directors suggested that a comprehensive list of quality homes and land be developed to help facilitate the planning process. The list would also separate those privately owned properties from the ones owned by Granada. Gonzales said the Trustees can help generate the list and determine from the area which type of dwelling would be the best fit, either single family homes, or several apartments, duplexes or four plexes, needed to match future housing requirements. Gonzales added that SECED can make use of Opportunity Zone funding to help cover construction costs. Tax credits will be available to money lending contributors and those residents who can commit to a continued rental for approximately 15 years, can opt to own their house using accumulated equity.
Lamar City Council Focuses on Water, Housing Project Funding
Lamar City Administrator, Steve Kil, provided the Lamar City Council with an update of some on-going projects during the council’s regular meeting on Monday, August 24th. The earlier meeting, scheduled for August 10th was cancelled and as such, the city sales tax revenue report was delayed to this current meeting.
Kil said bids for the demolition of the Troy Motel on South Main Street were published on August 7th with a September 8th deadline and bid opening for Wednesday, September 9th Lamar received a grant of $71,884 from the state health department’s waste management division for hazardous material and abatement. The city needs to sign a contract with the state to finalize the grant.
Approximately $26,250 will be used from the city’s DOLA Main Street Mini-Grant to round out the $35,000 estimate for reconstructing the stage at the Enchanted Forest and a shade structure which will be a new feature. A local match of $8,750 is required.
The city selected Form + Works Design Group, LLC as the consultant for a portion of the Main Café project. This past July, the council approved a grant application of $122,010 for architectural and design documents. The Lamar Redevelopment Authority is supplying a local match of $61,005 from its budget. A Brownfield Grant funded study showed the former restaurant on South Main Street contains asbestos and lead. The city granted historical designation status to the building and applied for an Historic Structural Assessment for a complete once-over on the status of the structure.
Kil provided an update on water-related projects, noting the city received an $800,000 DOLA grant to complete the Main Street water distribution project, still underway. Close to 3,800 feet of water main and laterals is being replaced between Cedar Street and the Fort Bent Canal.
Lamar Swimming Pool Stays Open!
Lamar, Colorado – Due to overwhelming support from the community and in accordance with the
Department of Public Health and Environment guidelines, the City of Lamar is excited to announce that the Municipal Swimming Pool will stay open through Labor Day. The Municipal Swimming Pool will open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays only beginning August 14, 2020.
LUB Taking Steps on Rate Study
Houssin Hourieh, Lamar Light and Power Superintendent, outlined the Lamar Utility Board’s requests for the Board’s electric rates. The study, conducted by Nebraska Municipal Power Pool (NMPP), presented their findings to the board during the August 11, 2020 meeting.
The protocols for any changes require a public hearing for any proposal. The schedule included the initial report on August 11th followed by a notice of a public hearing to be published on August 18, 2020. The public hearing conference call will be held Monday, September 28, 2020 and the board will have a final discussion and a resolution to adopt any rate modifications which will be held on October 13, 2020. If approved, the rate changes would occur beginning January 1, 2021.
There are several classes of customer including residential, general service small or large and a series of rate adjustments have been outlined for the next five years, until 2025. All of them remain based on a monthly general customer charge, demand charge per kilowatt and energy charge based on per kilowatt hour of use.
The last time residential rates were increased was June 1, 2013 when the customer charge was $12.00 and the energy charge per kilowatt hour was $0.1230.
Filed Under: Consumer Issues • Featured
About the Author: