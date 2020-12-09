Rodney S. Shivers, Jr….March 18, 1954 – December 7, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 09, 2020 | Comments 0
A come and go celebration of life memorial service for Sheridan Lake resident, Rodney S. Shivers, Jr. will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM Noon on Saturday December 12, 2020 at the Shivers Services Building in Holly, Colorado (409 S. 1st. Ave).
Per Rodney’s request cremation will take place and there will be no public visitation.
Rodney S. Shivers, Jr. was born on March 18, 1954 in Cleveland, MS to Rodney S. Shivers, Sr. and Frances Prewitt-Shivers and departed this life on Monday December 7, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Denver, CO at the age of 66.
Rodney was preceded in death by his father.
Rodney is survived by his spouse Debbie Shivers of Sheridan Lake, CO; by three children – Dawn (Tom) Engelbrecht of Cheyenne Wells, CO; Jerrad (Brianne) Shivers of Franklin, TN and Blaine (Heather) Shivers of Tribune, KS; by eight grandchildren; by his mother – Frances Shivers of Cleveland, MS; and two siblings – Jeffery (Cathy) Shivers of Cleveland, MS and Stacey Shivers of Horn Lake, MS; as well as by numerous other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Rodney S. Shivers, Jr. are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: