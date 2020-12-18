Robert Files…November 24, 1931 – December 16, 2020
Life-long area farmer, Robert Arden Files, known to everyone as Bob, passed away on December 16, 2020, at UC Health Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 89. Bob was born on November 24, 1931, at the family home near Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to John Howard and Blanche Alice Torrey Files.
The Files family moved from Oklahoma to Colorado in 1944 when they purchased the McCoy farm south of Holly when Bob was a teen. Bob graduated from Holly High School in 1950, and then helped his family farm due to his father’s poor health. Bob married Rowena Kenrick of Vici, OK on February 14, 1956. To this union four sons were born, John Wayland, Boyd, Bert, and Dana. Bob and Rowena farmed together for 53 years when Rowena passed away in 2009. Bob moved from his farm to his home in Holly in 2009, but he continued to farm until his passing. He enjoyed riding the tractor, going to the men’s coffees, watching the Broncos and old Westerns on TV, and attending holiday dinners. Bob had a generous heart for which he will be long remembered.
Bob is survived by his children, Boyd (Alice) Files of Holly, CO, Bert (Deb) Files of Holly, CO, and Dana (Doni) Files of Centennial, CO; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sister, Margaret (Robert) Porterfield of Wiley, CO; brother, Gary (Cathy) Files of Wood River, NE; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Rowena Files; son, John Wayland Files; grandson, Brett Arden Files; and brother, Donivan Howard Files.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery, Holly, CO.
Memorials may be made to the Holly Ambulance Fund in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, CO, 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
