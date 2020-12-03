Pocket Park Food Trucks Available
Russ Baldwin | Dec 03, 2020
The Lamar Chamber of Commerce and City of Lamar is making the downtown Pocket Park available for outdoor dining through the holidays. Food Cart vendors interested in participating need to contact Valerie Baldwin at the Lamar Chamber of Commerce at 336-4379, Monday through Friday by 3pm for details.
The Food Court will be a local, safe-distance gathering place for downtown shoppers during the holidays, and if the idea goes over, plans are developing for future weekends. Outdoor, gas-powered heaters will be available to help keep the chill off.
Vendors can participate all three days, Friday through Sunday, or any of those three days of their choosing. The food cart will be open for business beginning Friday, December 4th.
The event is in coordination with the City of Lamar’s Shop Small, Shop Local, Shop Lamar campaign.
