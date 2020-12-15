Phillip Lee Paulsen…December 20, 1950 – December 13, 2020
A celebration of life memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Phillip L. Paulsen, will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no public visitation.
Phil was born on December 20, 1950 at Lamar, Colorado to William Henry and Dorothy (Schibbelhut) Paulsen and passed away at the Weisbrod Nursing Home in Eads, Colorado on December 13, 2020 at the age of 69.
Phil was preceded in death by his parents; by his son Phillip Lee Paulsen, Jr.; grandson Koby James DeWitt; nephew Trent LaCost, brother-in-law Gene LaCost and great nephew, Tony LaCost.
He is survived by his two daughters – Kristi Paulsen of Austin, TX and Staci (Dustin) DeWitt of Wiley; 3 grandchildren, Kory DeWitt and Katy DeWitt and Kayden Denelle; Also surviving are his sisters, Shirley LaCost of Lamar and Paula (George) Gillaspie of Colorado Springs as well as other relatives and many friends.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services for Phillip Paulsen are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home. For additional information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com
