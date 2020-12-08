Paul Saldana April 4, 1931 – December 7, 2020
Paul, a long-time resident of Lamar, Colorado, passed away at Presbyterian/St Luke’s, Denver. Colorado. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Dora “Rojo” Saldana and his son Lloyd Saldana, he leaves behind his daughter Paula, Son’s Vincent and Lawrence. Because of the current “stay-at-home situation Paul will be cremated in Denver and services will be held at a later date in Lamar, Colorado, where he will be laid to rest with his wife Dora Saldana. Rest in Peace Paul
