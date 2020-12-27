Myrna McGee…October 25, 1938 – December 25, 2020
A Memorial Service for Myrna McGee will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado with Pastor Kathy Leathers officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Hartman Cemetery, Hartman, Colorado.
Myrna Kay (Hanks) McGee was born on October 25, 1938, in Lamar, Colorado to Evelyn Marie (Schwisow) and Grant Curl Hanks. She passed away on December 25, 2020, surrounded by family at her home at the age of 82.
Myrna is survived by her husband, James “Bub” McGee of Holly, Colorado; children, Dixie (Harvey) Drake of Garden City, KS, Kim (Brenda) McGee of Brighton, Colorado, and Joe McGee of Lamar, Colorado; grandchildren, Kayla Drake, Tyler Drake, Trey Drake, Amber (Ray) Curtis, Nicole (Ty) Glassel, and Robert (Coli) McGee; and six great grandchildren with one arriving soon; brother, Grant Hanks Jr.; many other relatives and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna Cribari and Dorothy Hanks-Sterling; parents-in-law, Jim and Carol McGee; and sister-in-law, Margaret Ann Murray and husband, Leon.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bristol United Methodist Church or the Granada EMS in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado, 81052.
To leave online condolences please visit www.valleymemorialfc.com.
