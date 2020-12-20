Maxine Kasza…May 1, 1926 – December 19, 2020
Dec 20, 2020
A celebration of life for longtime Lamar resident, Maxine Kasza will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at the McClave United Methodist Church with Pastor Travis Walker officiating. Interment will follow at the McClave Cemetery.
Viewing for Maxine will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 from 9:00AM until 11:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Maxine was born on May 1, 1926 at Lamar, Colorado to Ora and Sophronia (Bloyd) Davidson and passed away on December 19, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 94.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Willard Kasza, her parents, Ora and Phrona Davidson, her step-father Earl Wyrick, grandson Daniel Kasza, sisters Margaret Pollard and Ethel Greco and her sister-in-laws, Faye Kasza and Ruth Mahaloscki.
Maxine is survived by her sons, Larry Kasza of Ft. Morgan, CO, Linda (Tom) Wilson of Madison, KS, Joe (Kaye) Kasza of McClave, CO, Janice (Bob) England of Lamar, CO, Bruce (Linda) Kasza of Colorado Springs, CO, daughter-in-law, Cindy Kasza of Lamar, CO and sister-in-law, Joan Kasza of Dallas Center, Iowa. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brent(Marty), Clint (Natalee), Jason (Janna), Paul (Heather), Susan, David and Nick Kasza, Toni (Phil) Higdon, Tina (Keith) Williams, Brian England and Janae (Cody) Dodsworth, great-grandchildren Christian and Hannah Brooks, Mattie, Emma, Andrew, Lily, Alyssa, Caleb, Nadia and Naomi Kasza, Austin, Willow and Shaylee Dodsworth and Kansas Willaims, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army in Lamar either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
