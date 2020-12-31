Mary Louise “Regina” Galindo…February 14, 1953 – December 28, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 31, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, Mary Louise Galindo affectionately known to her family and friends as Regina, will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday, January 9, 2021 at the Life Center Church in Lamar with Pastor Manuel Tamez officiating.
Per Regina’s request cremation will take place.
Regina was born on February 14, 1953 at Lamar, Colorado to Juan M. and Esther R. (Romero) Gonzales and passed away on December 28, 2020 at her home in Lamar with her family by her side at the age of 67.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Fermin Gonzales and Margie Gallardi.
Mary is survived by her husband, Joe Galindo of the family home in Lamar; children, Joe Galindo of Alaska, Zuki (Trisha) Galindo of Las Animas, CO, Pancho (Alyssa) Galindo of Goodland, KS, and Heavenly, Nathan and Loretta of the family home in Lamar; fourteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings, Chris Gonzales of Denver, CO, Pete (Donna) Gonzales of TX, Molly Gonzales of Lamar, Tino (Helen) Gonzales of Colorado Springs, CO, Benji (Barbara) Gonzales of Lamar, John Gonzales of Las Animas, CO, Patrick (Mollie) Gonzales of Lamar, Cecilia Lewis of TX, Suzie Gonzales of Pueblo, CO, Mary (Kevin) Moltz of NC and Amelia Gonzales of Lamar as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Services for Regina are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
Obituary
