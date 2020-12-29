Lyle W. Jenkins…July 24, 1953 – December 28, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 29, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for lifelong Lamar resident, Lyle W. Jenkins will be held at 10:00AM on Tuesday, January 5, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery.
Visitation for Lyle will be held from 1:00PM until 4:00PM on Monday, January 4, 2020 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Lyle was born on July 24, 1953 at Burlington, Colorado to Roy Lee and Wanda L. (McCune) Jenkins and passed away on December 28, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 67.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Lyle is survived by his brother, Don (Gerry) Jenkins of Lamar; nephew Michael (Janee) Palacios of Lamar and niece Monica (Gareth) Keegan of Arvada, CO as well as numerous cousins, other family and many friends.
Memorial contributions in Lyle’s memory may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
