LIVESTOCK SLAUGHTER – NOVEMBER 2020 – UNITED STATES HIGHLIGHTS
Commercial red meat production for the United States totaled 4.68 billion pounds in November, down 1 percent from the 4.74 billion pounds produced in November 2019.
Beef production, at 2.26 billion pounds, was 1 percent below the previous year. Cattle slaughter totaled 2.70 million head, down 3 percent from November 2019. The average live weight was up 13 pounds from the previous year, at 1,388 pounds.
Veal production totaled 4.8 million pounds, 20 percent below November a year ago. Calf slaughter totaled 35,000 head, down 25 percent from November 2019. The average live weight was up 14 pounds from last year, at 241 pounds.
Pork production totaled 2.41 billion pounds, down 1 percent from the previous year. Hog slaughter totaled 11.0 million head, down 3 percent from November 2019. The average live weight was up 6 pounds from the previous year, at 294 pounds.
Lamb and mutton production, at 10.6 million pounds, was down 6 percent from November 2019. Sheep slaughter totaled 180,400 head, slightly below last year. The average live weight was 118 pounds, down 7 pounds from November a year ago.
January to November 2020 commercial red meat production was 50.8 billion pounds, up 1 percent from 2019. Accumulated beef production was down slightly from last year, veal was down 14 percent, pork was up 2 percent from last year, and lamb and mutton production was down 8 percent.
