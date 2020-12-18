James Alvie Canfield…July 13, 1932 – December 17, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 18, 2020 | Comments 0
A memorial service for lifelong Lamar resident, James Alvie Canfield, affectionately known to his family and friends as Alvie, will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 2:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Ian Blacker officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Alvie’s request cremation will take place.
Alvie was born on July 13, 1932 in Lamar, CO to Fount and Fatie May (Minick) Canfield and departed this life on December 17, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 88.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Claudine Canfield, his parents; one grandson – James Schneider; one great-granddaughter Mariah Leon; and four siblings, Cecil Canfield, Gene Canfield, Elsie Morrow and Opal Brittain.
Alvie is survived by his children – Lana (Michael) Neibert of Suffolk, VA; Danny Whaler of Chewy, OK; Mary (Ron) Manly of Lamar; and Patricia McBroom also of Lamar; Julie (David) Tabler, Sherry (Dennis) Montgomery all of TX, Donna Ward and Holly Canfield both of KS, by nine grandchildren – Crystal Leon of Lamar; Adam Schneider of Lamar; Sarah (Lenard) Harper of VA; Danyelle Whaler of Chewy, OK; Matthew Whaler of Chewy, OK; Christina (Jay Waggoner) Manly of Lamar; Joshua (Megan) Manly of Waddy, KY, Brian (Jessica) McBroom of Kansas, OK and Trenda (Kord Benson) McBroom of Lamar, great grandchildren: Elijah, Xavier, Pricilla, Noah, Aidan, Kaydence, Sidney, Kolton, Aspin, Claudine, Ross, Sevy, Asher, Skyy and Layla. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
