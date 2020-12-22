Flora Herrera…October 26, 1929 – December 20, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 22, 2020 | Comments 0
A Funeral Mass for longtime Lamar resident, Flora Herrera, will be held at 10:00 AM, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Reverend Soosai as Celebrant. The Rite of Committal will follow at Fairmount Cemetery.
A Rosary Service will be held at 9:30 AM, Tuesday, December 29, 2020 also at the church with Deacon Allan reciting.
Mrs. Herrera was born on October 26, 1929 at Ft. Hancock, Texas to Nazario and Antonia (Sandoval) Limones and the bus arrived at her home with her family by her side on December 20, 2020 at the age of 91.
Flora was preceded in death by her husband Joe Herrera, her son Mike Herrera, and her daughter Esther Urioste as well as sisters Juanita Sandoval Limones, Virginia Sandoval Jimenez, Cruz Sandoval Salas, Celia Sandoval Limones, Carmen Sandoval Blanco, Manuela Sandoval Domenico, an infant brother, two siblings and son-in-law, Andy Walker.
She is survived by her children; Maria Muniz of Pueblo, Jesse Herrera, Danny Herrera and Carlos Herrera all of Lamar. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren; brothers Raul Sandoval and Nazario Sandoval, Jr; daughters-in-law, Debbie Herrera and Brenda Herrera both of Lamar and son-in-law, Ray Aguilera of Pueblo, CO. Also surviving are numerous other relatives and many friends.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the St. Francis de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church direct or in care of the funeral home office.
For online condolences please visit our website at; www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Peacock Funeral Home.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: