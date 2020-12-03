Eugene Lee Carrigan…April 1, 1942 – November 20, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Dec 03, 2020 | Comments 0
Eugene Lee Carrigan was born on April 1, 1942 in Wauneta, Nebraska. Gene resided in Northglenn, CO and passed away on November 20th, 2020 at the age of 78, after an extended illness.
A celebration of life memorial service for Gene will be held at a later date. Per Gene’s request, cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Gene was raised by his father Alme Eugene Carrigan and grandmother Vida after his mother Vera passed in 1948. In May of 1956 when Gene was 14, he and his sister Connie welcomed their stepmother Inez Rose Carrigan and their stepbrother Edwin F Rose Jr into the family. He attended Wauneta High School and McCook Community College.
Gene married Cathy Pursley on September 8th, 1962 and they divorced in 1972, but remained lifelong friends. He is survived by his sons Mark (Sherrie) of Lamar, CO and Doug (Cathy) of Brighton, CO; Grandchildren Lauren (Mat) of Thornton, CO, Sean of Greeley, CO, Brittany (Vinny) of Lamar, CO, Matthew of Broomfield, CO, Robin (Shane) of Arvada, CO, Sister Connie (Gary) of Salem, OR; nieces Tami (Alan) of Salem, OR, & Shawna (Jim) of Tigard, OR; Great Grandchildren Logan, Colton, Carsten, Gracelyn, Sophie & Dakota; and other relatives.
Gene was a good man with a good heart. He worked for White Store, The Jim Walter Corporation, and Colorado Garage Door for many years. Gene volunteered with the Westminster Police Department, and was chairman of his HOA board for many years. He also progressed to 3rd Degree Master Mason and he was very proud when his sons also became Masons. He also enjoyed hiking and camping in the beautiful Colorado mountains.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local Hospice or other organization of your choice.
