Dorothy Irene Smith…December 23, 1920 – December 11, 2020

A private inurnment of ashes for lifelong Lamar resident, Dorothy Irene Smith will be held at Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Per Dorothy’s request cremation has taken place.
Dorothy Irene Chaplin Smith was born in the family home near Wiley, Colorado on December 23, 1920 to J.W. “Bill” and Elsie Chaplin, and departed this life on December 11, 2020, at the age of 99 years; 12 days from her 100 birthday.
Dorothy, being the last surviving member of her immediate family, was preceded in death by both her parents, Elsie Chaplin in 1952, her father Bill Chaplin in 1970, a sister Velda in 1932 following a tragic accident, and a sister Norma Kingston in 1986.
She leaves to mourn her passing their three children and three grandchildren; a son Colin Smith and wife Susan and their daughter Ashley of Ipswich and London England; daughter Feona Gore of Lewisburg, West Virginia and daughter Cheryl Perkins and husband Steve and their two children, Whitney and Nathan Perkins of Allen, Texas. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends.
