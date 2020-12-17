Dear Editor, Holiday Donations
Russ Baldwin | Dec 17, 2020 | Comments 0
Christmas is a time to celebrate the God’s gift of love and life. It’s a time of giving and gratitude. We live in a great community where many of us work together to make our community a better place to live and I’m thankful for that gift.
A few years ago, our ministerial association of churches joined together to develop the Caring Center and over the last four or five years we have been working together to address social and economic issues in our community. One of the primary ways we finance this joint work is through our Red Kettle Salvation Army campaign in November and December. Ninety percent of the funds raised through the Red kettle campaign stays in our community to help address social and financial needs.
This year our Red Kettle campaign ran into a snag with the COVID-19 crises and we need the help of our community to help raise the funds needed to meet the social, spiritual, and economic issues that will arise in 2021. Sometimes it is difficult to work together because of differences in purpose, conviction and even politics but working to help others is one thing we can all work at together. Churches, businesses, and organizations can work together to address the needs that arise from sickness, setbacks, and slow times in our economy.
The Caring Center, along with the Cornerstone Family Resource Center, county sheriff’s office and local police department can work together with our county and city leaders to make our community a better place to live but we need the help of our community to help this happen. Good things happen when we work together.
Anyone wanting to give to the Red Kettle campaign can do so online this year through the Lamar Colorado Ministerial Association gofundme me account. Just log into https://gf.me/u/y9wwix to make it happen again this year. Thanks for working together with us for our community.
Mike Schneider, pastor
Filed Under: Letters to the Editor
About the Author: