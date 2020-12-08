City of Lamar Holiday Schedule
City of Lamar Christmas – New Year’s Holiday Schedule
All City offices will be closed on Thursday, December 24th and Friday, December 25, 2020 in observance of Christmas. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. All City offices will be closed on Friday, January 1, 2021 in observance of New Year’s Day. The Community Building and the Public Library will also be closed. Most City offices are currently restricted to the public due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.
CHRISTMAS
Commercial Refuse Collection normally scheduled for Monday, December 21st will remain the same. Refuse normally collected on Wednesday, December 23rd will be collected on Tuesday, December 22nd. Refuse normally collected on Thursday, December 24th will be collected on Wednesday, December 23rd. Refuse normally collected on Friday, December 25th will be collected on Thursday, December 24th.
Residential Refuse Collection for Monday, December 21st and Tuesday, December 22nd will remain the same. Refuse normally collected on Thursday, December 24th will be collected on Wednesday, December 23rd. Refuse normally collected on Friday, December 25th will be collected on Thursday, December 24th.
The City of Lamar Landfill will be open Thursday, December 24th but will be closed Friday, December 25th. The City is providing a “Free Weekend” on Saturday, December 26th (open 8:30am to 3:30pm) and Sunday, December 27th (open 12:30pm to 3:30pm).
The City of Lamar Transfer Station will be open during “Free Weekend”, Saturday December 26th (8:30am to 3:30pm) and Sunday December 27th (12:30p to 3:30pm). All normal transfer station rules will apply such as 1 “pick-up” load per customer per day. E-waste and tires are still being charged for. Construction debris is also charged for and must be taken to the landfill. This service is available for City residents only and does not apply to commercial businesses.
Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Friday, December 25th will be collected on Thursday, December 24th.
NEW YEAR’S DAY
Residential refuse collection for Friday, January 1st will remain the same. Commercial refuse collection for Friday, January 1st will remain the same. The Lamar Municipal Landfill will remain open on Friday, January 1st.Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Friday, January 1st will be collected on Thursday, December 31st.
