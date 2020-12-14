Birth Announcements: Urias-/-Mort-/-McMillan-/-Stines
Russ Baldwin | Dec 14, 2020 | Comments 0
Heather Edelblute and Chris Urias of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Maya Marie Urias at 8:53pm at Prowers Medical Center on December 10, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Maya weighed seven pounds and was 20 ½ inches in length at birth.
Aviana Suarez and Joseph Mort of Springfield, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Milo Hudson Mort at 9:26pm at Prowers Medical Center on December 12, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Milo weighed seven pounds and seven ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alexander, Kambry and Lakelynn. Grandparents: Jimmy and Bonnie Mort and Esteban Suarez.
Amber McMillan of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of her daughter, Brook Faith Rose McMillan at 7:50am at Prowers Medical Center on December 11, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Brook weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 20 inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Isaac McMillan. Grandparent: Jennifer Page.
Michael and Stephanie Stines of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their daughter, Amelia Grace at 9:10pm at Prowers Medical Center on December 10, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Amelia weighed five pounds and six ounces and was 17 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Connor, Dakota and Malachi. Grandparents: Ronnie and Traci Hughes (N.C.) and Kathy Stines (N.C.)
Filed Under: Births
