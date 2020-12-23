Birth Announcements: Hernandez-/-Zavala-/-Balderrama-/-Garcia
Angelina Downing and Christian Hernandez of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Noah Rey Hernandez at 4:30am at Prowers Medical Center on Monday, December 14, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Noah weighed seven pounds and six ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Alicia Downing, Rob Devoter, Jenny Navarrette, Juan Hernandez.
Sindy Zavala of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of her son, Jacob Lee Salgado at 8:34am at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, December 17, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jacob weighed seven pounds and one ounce and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Alena, Leonidas Zavala. Grandparents: Gloria and Victor Zavala.
Alex and Gabriela Balderrama of Lamar, Colorado announce the birth of their son, Jesus Elias Balderrama at 8:07pm at Prowers Medical Center on Thursday, December 17, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Jesus weighed eight pounds and two ounces and was 21 inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Jesus and Gloria Munoz and Irene Aragon.
Allen and Emily Garcia of Lamar, Colorado announces the birth of their daughter, Allison Taylor Garcia at 8:53am at Prowers Medical Center on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Allison weighed six pounds and fifteen ounces and was 19 inches in length at birth.
