Birth Announcements: Emick/Villela/Gonzales-Medina/Hererra/Rodriguez/Wertz/Wilson/Soriano
Casey and Shayla Emick of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their daughter, Caroline Rae Emick at 9:46pm at Prowers Medical Center on November 17, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Caroline weighed seven pounds and 14 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Kenneth William Emick. Grandparents: Kenny and Kelly Emick and Kenny and Becky Claybrook.
Nichole Martinez and Eric Villela or Lamar, CO announces the birth of their son, Emilio Rey Villela at 9:37pm at Prowers Medical Center on November 28, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Emilio weighed eight pounds and two ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Eric, Abigail and Addison. Grandparents: Anthony and Cindy Martinez and Felipe and Linda Gomez.
Judy Medina and Daniel Gonzales of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their son, Emiliano Gonzales-Medina at 4:05pm at Prowers Medical Center on November 26, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Emiliano weighed five pounds and 13 ounces and was 19 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Maximiliano Gonzales-Medina and Gabriel Lin Gonzales-Medina. Grandparents: Linda Medina and Laura Lira-Gonzales.
Cinnamon Park and Daniel Herrera of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their daughter, Brexley Herrera at 6:18am at Prowers Medical Center on November 25, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Brexley weighed seven pounds and was 20 ¼ inches in length at birth.
Sydney Qualls and Marco Rodriguez of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their son, Marco Antonio Rodriguez at 10:16am at Prowers Medical Center on November 20, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Marco weighed seven pounds and two ounces and was 18 ¾ inches in length at birth. Grandparents: Nisha Longoria, Gilbert Longoria and Sandra Martinez.
Mark and Heather Wertz of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their son, Wilder Lee Wertz at 8:13am at Prowers Medical Center on November 24, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Wilder weighed seven pounds and ten ounces and was 19 ½ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Parker and Blake Wertz. Grandparents: Jeff and Cindy Hernandez, Brent Wertz and Tina and Leroy Butler.
Krysta and Jason Wilson of Lamar, CO announces the birth of their son, Beau Dean Wilson at 4:01pm at Prowers Medical Center on November 24, 2020 with Dr. Korkis attending. Beau weighed four pounds and ten ounces and was 16 ¾ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Rosalie. Grandparents: Jayne and Scott Wilson, JJ Netherton and Jaime Jones.
Brandon Soriano and Summer Scholtz of Granada, CO announces the birth of their daughter, Lilly Raine Soriano at 10:40pm at Prowers Medical Center on December 4, 2020 with Dr. Coleman attending. Lilly weighed four pounds and 12 ounces and was 18 ¼ inches in length at birth. Brothers/Sisters: Jaxson, Paisley, Aiden, Odin, Adylnn, Logan and Shanondoah. Grandparents: Keith Soriano and Sara Metesela. Aunts and uncles: Nicole Payne, Lorren Soriano, Justin Estes, Stone Scholtz and Skyy Scholtz.
