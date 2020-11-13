Veterans Day Remembrance Observed at 9/11 Memorial
Russ Baldwin | Nov 13, 2020 | Comments 0
Veterans Day was observed in Lamar this past Wednesday, November 11th at the 9/11 and First Responders Memorial at Big Timbers Museum.
The ceremony, marking the end of hostilities in WWI, was held, keeping with historical tradition on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the signing of the Armistice which brought an end to the conflict.
Lamar Police Officer, Cory Forgue served as emcee and Pastor Jeff Alexander led the gathering in prayer. The American Flag was raised and lowered to half staff by the Honor Guard of the American Legion and VFW.
Stephanie Gonzales led the attendees in the National Anthem which was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by the Lamar High School Student Council.
A moment of silence was observed, followed by a 21-gun salute and the ceremony was brought to a close by the playing of Taps by Kelvin Melcher.
(Thank you to Claudia Gill for providing the photographs)
