Matthew Joe DeLaRosa…December 31, 1975 – November 23, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 25, 2020 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial for longtime Lamar resident, Matthew Joe DeLaRosa will be held at a later date.
Matthew was born on December 31, 1975 at Lamar, Colorado to Guadalupe and Rachael Ann (Hernandez) DeLaRosa and passed away on November 23, 2020 at his home in Lamar at the age of 44.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rachael DeLaRosa brother, Guadalupe DeLaRosa, Jr., one granddaughter, maternal grandparents, Robert and Regina Hernandez, paternal grandparents, Joe and Inez DeLaRosa and many other family members.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Tammy DeLaRosa of Lamar, father, Guadalupe DeLaRosa of Lamar, children, Zorian Worthington of Pueblo, CO, Morgan Fowler and Ashley Jones both of Lamar, one granddaughter Mariah Reyes and step-son, Juan Marin of Lamar. He is also survived by his siblings Anthony (Ramona) Marez of Pueblo, CO, Anthony (Jessica) DeLaRosa of Gillette, WY, Vanessa DeLaRosa of Pueblo, CO and Rosa Herrera of Worland, WY, best friend Bryan Martinez of Lamar as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Matthew DeLaRosa Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: