Margaret T. Emberty…July 1, 1926 – November 16, 2020
Private family services for longtime Lamar resident, Margaret Emberty, will be held at a later date. Per Mrs. Emberty’s request, cremation has taken place.
Margaret Emberty was born on July 1, 1926 at Madrid, New Mexico to George and Victoria (Villa) Tabacchi and passed away at the Holly Nursing Care Center on November 16, 2020 at the age of 94.
Mrs. Emberty is preceded in death by her husband Robert “Bob” Emberty, daughter Victoria, her parents, two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her two sons; Robert (Cheryl Roscoe) Emberty and Michael Emberty both of Lamar. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Lauren (Trevor Wood), Scott, Aaron (Dawn Guldan) and Ryan as well as great grandchildren, Ethan and Emery and her neighbors and friends.
Arrangements for Mrs. Emberty are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
