Les Schwartz…January 15, 1939 – October 30, 2020
Russ Baldwin | Nov 02, 2020 | Comments 0
A graveside celebration of life memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Les Schwartz will be held at 2:00PM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Fairmount Cemetery with Cody Petersen of the Lamar Christian Church officiating.
Per Les’ request cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Les was born on January 15, 1939 at Wiley, Colorado to Albert and Mildred (Stanley) Schwartz and passed away on October 30, 2020 at the Lamar Estates at the age of 81.
He is preceded in death by his parents, one child Cary Schwartz, two grandsons, two step-sons, Joey Bingham and Billy Bingham and three brothers Harold “Gus” Schwartz, Marvin Schwartz and Larry Schwartz.
Les is survived by his wife, Edna Schwartz of the family home in Lamar, children, Jodi Schwartz, Jeff Schwartz and Lana (Jeff) Schemahorn all of Lamar; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, step-daughter, Angela Bingham of Lamar and brothers, Melvin (Barbara) Schwartz of Oregon ad Joyce Schwartz of Arkansas. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Society either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: