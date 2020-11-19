Lamar, Colorado DMV Driver License Office Closed Dec 7th for Upgrades
Russ Baldwin | Nov 19, 2020 | Comments 0
LAKEWOOD, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is updating computer hardware and software at driver license offices throughout the state. This will impact the Lamar office on Highway 287, north of Spreading Antlers Golf Course on Monday, December 7th.
The new hardware and software is part of a cyclical update the DMV uses to provide better, more efficient customer service while safeguarding Coloradans’ personal information.
Most Coloradans will not be impacted by the update, which started in early November and will continue through mid-January, but because the update affects the equipment DMV team members use to serve Coloradans, some offices will be closed during normal business hours.
Of the State’s 35-plus driver license offices, seven will close for the hardware and software update. The following offices will close for one business day:
- Monday, Dec. 7 — Lamar
The DMV is reaching out to Coloradans who had appointments scheduled during the closure dates with alternate accommodations. If you have an appointment at an office that will be closed for the update and have not heard from a DMV Team Member, please email DOR_DMVCommunications@state.co.us.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to utilize DMV online services when possible. There are 35 services available online at myDMV.Colorado.gov, giving you plenty of reasons to skip the trip to your local DMV office. Additionally, almost 20 DMV online services are available on the myColorado™ app, available on Android and iOS devices.
Remember, the next time you need to visit the DMV, #SkipTheTripCO with myDMV.Colorado.gov. For more information, visit www.Colorado.gov/DMV.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Consumer Issues • Featured • Media Release • Public Safety • Transportation
About the Author: